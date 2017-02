Lady Gaga delivers glitzy Super Bowl halftime show

Lady Gaga descends from the NRG Stadium roof during the Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show on February 5, 2017. in Houston, Texas. | Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Lady Gaga descended from the heavens at Sunday night’s Super Bowl halftime show, starting with a medley of patriotic tunes (“God Bless America” and “This Land is Your Land,”) and then shifted gears into an explosive medley of her greatest hits.