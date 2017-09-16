Lake County coroner identifies Chicago man found dead in Gary

Authorities in northwest Indiana have identified a Chicago man who was found dead earlier this month in Gary.

The man was found about 10:45 p.m. Sept. 2 in the 2200 block of Nichols Place in Gary, according to a statement from the Lake County coroner’s office. He was unidentified at the time and the coroner’s office released his description to seek the public’s help in identifying him.

He was positively identified by relatives on Friday as 25-year-old Ryan P. Kearns, the coroner’s office said. He lived in the Jefferson Park neighborhood on Chicago’s Northwest Side.