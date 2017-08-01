Lake County deputies administer Naloxone, save man

Lake County deputies gave a man at least four doses of Naloxone that saved him from overdosing on opioids on Sunday afternoon.

About 12:35 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a property damage crash without injuries at the intersection of Rollins and North Wilson roads in Ingleside, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

Deputy Robert Skrpek arrived first and found the driver unconscious and unresponsive in the vehicle, deputies said. He realized that the 31-year-old man was overdosing on opiods and quickly gave him two doses of Naloxone. The driver was still unresponsive so Skrypek began performing CPR.

Soon after, Deputy Lorne White arrived and gave the man two more doses of Naloxone. He then regained consciousness and started speaking, deputies said. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and an evaluation.

Over 25 lives have been saved by Naloxone in Lake County, deputies said.