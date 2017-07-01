Lake County deputies help man in ‘mental crisis’

Members of the Lake County Crisis Intervention Team found and helped a man who left his home in “crisis” on Saturday morning in north suburban Lake Villa.

About 9:15 a.m., the man walked out of his house in the bitter cold, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to a 911 call of a man in crisis near the 36800 block of North Deerview Drive and immediately began speaking with him.

After 45 minutes, deputies were able to get the man into an ambulance, which took him to a hospital for a mental evaluation, authorities said.

“Crisis Intervention Team training is crucial for all police officers,” Sheriff Mark Curran said. “Being able to recognize someone in mental crisis, as our deputies did today, and respond appropriately is essential to bringing help to a person in crisis.”

Recently, the Lake County sheriff’s office received $250,000 as part of the Federal Justice and Mental Health Collaboration Program Grant. The funding was being used to expand training and response to mental health incidents in Lake County.