Lake County, Indiana, sheriff convicted of fraud, bribery charges

Lake County, Indiana, Sheriff John Buncich has been was convicted of all six counts in connection with a bribery and fraud scheme involving towing contracts.

A federal jury in Hammond, Indian, convicted Buncich of five counts of honest services wire fraud in connection one count of bribery federal bribery in connection with corruptly soliciting, demanding, and receiving over $25,000 in cash and $7,000 in checks in exchange for favorable actions on towing contracts, according to federal authorities.