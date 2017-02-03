Lake County sheriff investigating fatal Gary shooting

The Lake County sheriff’s department is investigating two Gary police officers’ use of force after a shooting that left one man dead and four others wounded early Sunday in northwest Indiana.

The shooting happened about 4 a.m. in the 1700 block of Grant Street in Gary, according to Gary police and the Lake County sheriff’s office.

Dvontai Wright, 25, of Griffith was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene at 4:15 a.m., authorities said. Four others — a 24-year-old East Chicago man, a 30-year-old Gary man, a 27-year-old Gary man and a 26-year-old East Chicago man — were also wounded.

Two Gary police officers on patrol nearby responded to the shooting. The sheriff’s department is investigating the officers’ potential use of force.

“Typically, these investigations do involve an on-duty officer firing his or her duty weapon, but it can involve any use of force,” sheriff’s spokesman Mark Back said in an emailed statement. “We are not yet able to confirm that the Gary PD officers did fire a weapon in response to the shooting incident.”

Sheriff’s detectives are hoping to interview the two Gary officers this week, Back said .

Back said the officers were placed on administrative leave per the department’s protocol. A Gary police spokeswoman did not immediately confirm.

“At this point, our investigators advise that there is no reason to believe the Gary officers did anything but their duty,” Back said.

There is a large amount of evidence from the shooting including dozens of shell casings, several firearms and several vehicles, according to the sheriff’s office. Detectives are still processing the evidence and executing several search warrants.

“The investigation is very complicated and still in its preliminary stages. We understand that the public wants more information and we are working to provide details as soon as possible,” Back said.