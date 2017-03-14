Lake-effect system dumps nearly 8 inches of snow on Chicago

After two days of pummeling by a lake-effect system, nearly 8 inches of snow had piled up in Chicago by Tuesday evening.

A lake-effect snow warning remains in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday in northwest Indiana, which could see up to a foot of snow in parts of Porter County, according to the National Weather Service.

As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, 7.7 inches of snow was measured at O’Hare International Airport dating back to Sunday night, forecasters said. At Midway International Airport, 7.3 inches were recorded. Most of that snow fell from Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Some northern suburbs in Lake County including Waukegan and Zion saw more than a foot of snow, while about 8 inches were measured in southwest suburban Oak Lawn. The lake-effect system had mostly moved out of the Chicago area by 5 p.m.

As the snow settled, 920 flights were canceled at O’Hare as of 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. Seventy-one were grounded at Midway, with minimal delays at both airports.

Wednesday is expected to be clear and sunny with a high of 28 degrees, before temperatures return to the 30s and 40s late in the week, forecasters said. There is a slight chance of snow on Thursday night before a rainy Friday morning.