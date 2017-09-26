The Lake Shore Drive bridge over the Chicago River will close for five hours early Wednesday.
The bridge will be closed 12-5 a.m. for maintenance and repairs, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.
Northbound upper-level and lower-lever Lake Shore Drive traffic will be detoured to mid-level Wacker, then northbound Columbus Drive, eastbound Illinois and back to northbound Lake Shore, according to CDOT.
Southbound upper-level and lower-level Lake Shore traffic will be detoured west to Grand Avenue, then to southbound Columbus, eastbound Randolph and back to southbound Lake Shore.