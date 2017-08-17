Lake Street bridge to close early Friday for testing

The Lake Street bridge over the Chicago River will close for five hours early Friday for testing.

The bridge will be closed between 12-5 a.m., according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Once testing is completed, one westbound lane will be closed for maintenance, according to CDOT. The other will remain open until Oct. 15.

An additional full closure of the bridge will begin at 2 a.m. Aug. 26 and last until 2 a.m. Aug. 27, according to CDOT.

Drivers heading east should turn south on Clinton, go east on Clinton, north on Wacker and east on Lake, according to CDOT. Drivers heading west on Lake should turn south on Wacker, head west on Randolph, go north on Canal and west on Lake.