Lane closure to impact I-55 for bridge construction

A stretch of Interstate 55 south in unincorporated Will County was closed Friday for repairs.

The right lane of I-55 south was closed over the BNSF Railroad tracks, about a mile south of Arsenal Road, for repairs to the bridge deck, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced Friday. The repairs will begin Saturday morning and are planned to be completed by 2 p.m.

People traveling south on I-55 who wish to avoid the lane closure are advised to head west on Interstate 80 and south on Illinois 47 to rejoin with I-55 in Dwight, according to the Department of Transportation.