Lane closures impact Dundee, McHenry roads in Wheeling

Lane closures for a new construction project impacted Dundee and McHenry roads in northwest suburban Wheeling on Monday.

The westbound lane of Dundee Road and northbound lane of McHenry Road will be closed intermittently through for the intersection improvement project, according to a statement from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The project includes new turn lanes on westbound Dundee and southbound McHenry; resurfacing; and improvements to the sidewalk, traffic signals and drainage at the intersection, the department of transportation said. It is expected to be finished this spring.