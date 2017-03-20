Lane closures impact I-90 in Schaumburg

Lanes were closed Monday for construction on the Roselle Road Interchange on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway in northwest suburban Schaumburg.

One right lane in both directions of Roselle Road were closed between Hillcrest Boulevard and Central Avenue to complete shoulder work, roadway lighting, landscaping and traffic signal improvements, according to a statement from the Illinois Tollway.

The lanes will be closed until May, at which point the left lane in both directions will be closed to finish the work, according to the Illinois Tollway. Roadwork is expected to continue through the summer.

Construction zone speed limits will be in effect at all times in the construction zones, the Illinois Tollway said. A 45mph work zone speed limit is in effect on I-90, and a 35 mph work zone speed limit is in effect on Roselle Road.