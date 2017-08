Lane closures on Dan Ryan bridge over Chinatown Feeder on Saturday

Lanes on the Dan Ryan Expressway bridge over the Chinatown feeder ramp will close this weekend on the South Side.

The lanes on I-90/94 will close between midnight and 6 a.m. on Saturday in both directions, the Illinois Department of Transportation said. At least one lane in each direction will remain open at all times.

The closures are meant to allow crews to inspect the bridge, IDOT said.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for travel, officials said.