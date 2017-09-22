Lane closures planned for traffic signal improvement in north suburbs

Lane closures are planned to start next week in north suburban Grayslake, Hainesville and Libertyville for traffic signal improvements.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced the daytime lane closures will take place on Route 120 between Route 134 and U.S. 45 and on U.S. 45 between Route 120 and Winchester Road.

The closures are required for a traffic signal modernization project along Route 120 and U.S. 45, IDOT said.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane with flaggers present to direct traffic when necessary. The project is expected to be complete in summer 2018.