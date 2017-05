Lane closures reduce Harlem Avenue to 1 lane in Bedford Park

Daytime lane closures began this week on Harlem Avenue in southwest suburban Beford Park.

Harlem has been reduced to one lane in each direction between 65th Street and 71st Street while construction takes place, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The closures will allow for bridge painting on the structure that carries Harlem over the Burlington Railroad Company tracks, IDOT said. The project is expected to be completed during the summer.