Lane closures scheduled for Monday on I-94 in Gurnee

Short-term lane closures and traffic shifts are scheduled to begin Monday for road work on ramps on the Interstate 94 in Gurnee.

The ramps connecting Grand Avenue to I-94 and westbound I-94 to eastbound Grand Avenue are scheduled to shift to accommodate the road work, according to the Illinois Tollway. Single lane closures will be needed on ramps carrying westbound I-94 to eastbound Grand Avenue and eastbound Grand Avenue to eastbound I-94.

Off-peak lane closures may also be required on I-94. the tollway said.

Electronic message signs and construction signage will be put in place to alert drivers to the shifts, the tollway said.