Lane closures scheduled on Reagan Memorial Tollway in Downers Grove

Lanes on the Reagan Memorial Tollway will temporarily close while two bridges over an abandoned railroad track in west suburban Downers Grove are removed in construction scheduled to start Monday, according to the Illinois Tollway.

The mainline bridges, on the far western segment of the Reagan, will be replaced with a new roadway, the Tollway said. Work will include pavement and shoulder reconstruction, and pavement, embankment and landscaping work.

The left westbound lane and a shoulder from U.S. Route 52 to just beyond Route 26 will close for two weeks to prepare median crossovers that will be used for traffic shifts during construction, the Tollway said. The lanes will remain closed until the Memorial Day weekend.

Work to remove the bridges is scheduled to start in June, according to the Tollway. Traffic on I-88 will be reduced to one lane in each direction and shifted onto one side of the road using median crossovers.