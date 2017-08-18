Lane closures scheduled to continue this week in Schiller Park

Lane closures that started Wednesday are scheduled to continue this week on Irving Park Road in northwest suburban Schiller Park.

Nighttime lane closures will take place on Irving Park between Seymour and Scott avenues, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. Daytime lane closures, which will avoid peak travel times, will affect the stretch of Irving Park between Scott and the Des Plaines River.

The project includes resurfacing, pavement patching and drainage improvements, as well as curb and gutter replacement, IDOT said. Intermittent sidewalk closures will also take place along Irving Park to remove and replace sidewalks and pedestrian ramps.

People traveling through the area should expect delays, IDOT said. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

The project is expected to be completed this fall.