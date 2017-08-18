Lane closures start Friday in Dolton, Harvey for bridge repairs

Lane closures are scheduled to start Friday in south suburban Dolton and Harvey for bridge repairs.

Traffic on the bridge that carries Sibley Road over the Little Calumet River will be reduced to one lane in each direction, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

People traveling through the area should expect delays, IDOT said. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

The project is expected to be completed this fall.