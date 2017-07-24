Lane closures start on 147th Street in Midlothian

Daily lane closures started last week on 147th Street in southwest suburban Midlothian as the street is resurfaced.

The closures on 147th will be between Kilpatrick and Kedzie Avenues, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction as crews resurface the street, add new pavement markings and replace curbs and gutters, IDOT said.

The project is expected to be completed in the fall.

Motorists should expect delays and allow extra time for traveling.