Lane closures to affect Bishop Ford Freeway

Temporary nightly lane closures are scheduled starting Monday to complete resurfacing work on the Bishop Ford Freeway in Chicago.

The closures will affect traffic in both directions on the Bishop Ford Freeway between Interstate 57 and Martin Luther King Drive, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through the area.

The project, which was substantially completed in 2016, includes resurfacing, pavement patching and the replacement of thermoplastic pavement markings. Resurfacing is expected to be completed this spring, IDOT said.