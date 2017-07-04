Lane closures to affect U.S. Route 30 in west, southwest suburbs

Lane closures are scheduled starting Monday for a resurfacing project along U.S. Route 30 in the west and southwest suburbs.

The closures will affect traffic in both directions along U.S. Route 30 from Lincoln Station Drive to 143rd Street in Plainfield, Aurora and Oswego, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through the area.

The project consists of resurfacing, pavement patching and sidewalk improvements to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, IDOT said. It’s expected to be completed this summer.