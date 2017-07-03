Lane closures to impact 115th Street over Bishop Ford

The Illinois Department of Transportation recently announced lane closures that will impact 115th Street over the Bishop Ford Freeway later this month.

Crews will begin working on a bridge repair project on March 20 that will reduce 115th Street to one lane in each direction over the Bishop Ford, according to the Department of Transportation. Nightly lane closures will also impact the Bishop Ford underneath 115th Street as needed for construction.

The project will make repairs to the bridge and reconstruct the bridge deck, the Department of Transportation said. It is expected to be complete in the summer.