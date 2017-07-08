Lane, sidewalk closures scheduled to start Monday in Evanston

Intermittent lane and sidewalk closures are scheduled to start Monday in Evanston for resurfacing work.

The resurfacing project will affect Asbury Avenue between Howard and Oakton streets, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. As part of the project, draining facilities will also be cleaned, new sidewalks will be added and curbs and gutters will be replaced.

The project is expected to be completed by late October, IDOT said. Drivers should expect delays and allow extra times for trips through the area.