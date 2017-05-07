Lanes of I-88 closed for crash near Naperville

Interstate 88 was reduced to two lanes Wednesday evening as emergency vehicles respond to a crash near west suburban Naperville.

The two left lanes of the Reagan Memorial Tollway were closed at Route 59, Illinois State Police said about 5:45 p.m. Two right lanes remained open to traffic.

The driver of a vehicle was taken to Edward Hospital in Naperville with serious injuries, state police said. Additional information was not immediately available.

Traffic was backed up to Naperville Road, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.