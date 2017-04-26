Lansing man charged with impersonating police officer

A south suburban man has been charged with impersonating a police officer Monday morning in Bolingbrook.

Charles J. Garcia, 57, faces one felony count of impersonating a police officer, according to Bolingbrook police.

At 9:49 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 1600 block of Manhattan Street to mediate a dispute over property during a domestic argument, police said.

While at the scene, the officers were approached by Garcia, who was not involved in the initial dispute, police said. He quickly flashed a badge and identified himself as a police officer and a relative of one of the people involved.

Officers contacted the police department Garcia claimed to be a member of, and learned that he had never been an officer, but was a police commissioner more than 20 years ago, police said. The badge was a commissioner badge.

Garcia, a Lockport resident, was stripped of his credentials and arrested, police said. He was ordered held at the Will County jail on a $15,000 bond, according to the sheriff’s office.