Lansing man gets 14 years in prison for dealing cocaine, using gun

A south suburban man has been sentenced to more than 14 years in federal prison for dealing crack cocaine.

Bobby Ray Dejohnette, 46, was sentenced to 170 months Wednesday by Judge James Moody for conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine and use of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Northern District of Indiana.

In 2015, an investigation revealed that Dejohnette conspired with others to sell crack cocaine in northwest Indiana, prosecutors said. A search of his then-home in Calumet City turned up drugs and firearms.

Dejohnette will also have to serve four years of supervised release.