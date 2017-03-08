Lansing officer seen pinning 15-year-old boy in Facebook video is sued

A video circulating on social media shows an off-duty Lansing police officer throttling a black teen. Police say they are investigating the incident. | Facebook

A civil rights lawsuit has been filed against a Chicago-area police officer seen on video threatening to kill a black teenager in June for trespassing.

The lawsuit filed Thursday in federal court in Chicago says 15-year-old Jordan Brunson was attacked by off-duty Lansing Officer William Mason when the teen never posed a threat. The suit also names Lansing.

A much-viewed Facebook video shows Mason pinning the teen down after he and a white minor allegedly refused to stay off Mason’s property.

Mason tells Brunson he could kill him.

Plaintiff attorney Andrew Stroth says the Brunson family hoped “to send a message” to Lansing by taking legal action.

A Lansing spokesman says the village didn’t have an immediate comment. A message left for Mason at the Lansing Police Department wasn’t returned.