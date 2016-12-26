Large fight briefly shuts down Fox Valley Mall in Aurora

A fight involving “dozens” of people briefly forced security workers to shut down the Fox Valley Mall on Monday evening in west suburban Aurora, a mall security worker said.

Police were called about 7:30 p.m. for the melee at the mall at Commons Drive and New York Street in Aurora, the worker said.

Officers evacuated the food court area and briefly closed doors to anyone trying to come in, but service was back to normal before the mall’s regular closing time at 9 p.m., the worker said.

No hospital transports were made. It wasn’t immediately known if anyone was arrested.

Aurora police could not immediately be reached for comment.