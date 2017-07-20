Lawn-mowing Indiana man charged in neighbor shooting spat

Authorities say an argument between two Indianapolis-area neighbors, including one riding a lawnmower, escalated into across-the-fence gunfire. | Video frame

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis-area man who was wounded when an argument with a neighbor escalated into across-the-fence gunfire has been charged in the shooting.

Jeffrey S. Weigle, 59, was charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon Wednesday by Johnson County Prosecutor Brad Cooper, The Indianapolis Star reports.

Weigle was arrested in a hospital bed after police were told he’d threatened to harm the neighbor.

Video shows the two trading insults on their properties in Greenwood June 27 before Weigle — apparently riding a lawnmower — pulls out a handgun.

The video then shows Indianapolis firefighter Dean Keller fire his gun and Weigle returning fire. Weigle suffered a chest wound. Keller wasn’t injured.

Weigle doesn’t yet have a lawyer on record. Cooper earlier determined Keller acted in self-defense and wouldn’t be charged.