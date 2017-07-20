INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis-area man who was wounded when an argument with a neighbor escalated into across-the-fence gunfire has been charged in the shooting.
Jeffrey S. Weigle, 59, was charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon Wednesday by Johnson County Prosecutor Brad Cooper, The Indianapolis Star reports.
Weigle was arrested in a hospital bed after police were told he’d threatened to harm the neighbor.
Video shows the two trading insults on their properties in Greenwood June 27 before Weigle — apparently riding a lawnmower — pulls out a handgun.
The video then shows Indianapolis firefighter Dean Keller fire his gun and Weigle returning fire. Weigle suffered a chest wound. Keller wasn’t injured.
Weigle doesn’t yet have a lawyer on record. Cooper earlier determined Keller acted in self-defense and wouldn’t be charged.