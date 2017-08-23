Lawsuit: CTA bus knocked over woman, ran over leg and foot on NW Side

A Chicago Transit Authority bus knocked a woman to the ground and ran over her foot and leg last year on the Northwest Side, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday in Cook County Circuit Court.

Angelique Land-Harms was trying to get on a CTA bus about 11:15 a.m. on Sept. 16, 2016, when the driver accelerated “abruptly and without warning” and closed the door to the bus, the lawsuit alleged.

That’s when she was allegedly knocked to the ground near the Route 81/Lawrence Avenue boarding area at the Jefferson Park Transit Center in the Jefferson Park neighborhood.

The bus’s left rear wheel then ran over her foot and leg and caused Land-Harms to suffer “severe, permanent and painful injuries,” according to the lawsuit.

She was seeking more than $50,000 in damages and all costs associated with the lawsuit.

The CTA couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday evening.