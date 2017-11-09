Lawsuit: Man recorded child privately undressing in bathroom stall

A mother is suing a Chicago man who she claims took photos of her son while he was changing in a North Avenue Beach men’s bathroom in July.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in Cook County Circuit Court, alleges that Gregory Stump, 68, was seen trying to take lewd photographs or videos of the mother’s son while he changed from his swimsuit in a bathroom stall on July 21.

Stump was arrested and charged with one count of felony possession of child pornography after he was caught “surreptitiously” recording a teenage boy in the bathroom about 4:15 p.m., Chicago Police said.

According to court records, a police officer found Stump naked in a stall, using one hand to record with his cellphone over the partition and masturbating with the other.

Images of a preteen boy using a urinal, the bare buttocks of another boy as he pulled up his shorts, and of adult men using the urinals were found on Stump’s cellphone during a warrant search, according to Assistant Cook County State’s Attorney Joseph Carlson.

The mother seeks unspecified damages against Gregory for invasion of privacy based on intrusion upon the seclusion of another, according to the lawsuit.

Stump has had a dental practice in northwest suburban Schaumburg. His lawyer, Richard Kling, persuaded a judge to alter the terms of Stump’s release during a July 24 court hearing so he could continue to see underage patients, but only if their parents are present.

The State Department of Professional Regulation did not immediately respond to a Sept. 11 inquiry on the status of Stump’s dental license. However, his license remained in good standing as of July 24.

Stump and his lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment on Monday.