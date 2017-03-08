Lawsuit seeks at least $200,000 over fatal shooting at Hyatt Regency

The Chicago-based Hyatt Corporation is being sued over the fatal shooting of a Chicago man last year in the lobby of a South Loop neighborhood hotel.

Courtney Taylor, 25, was gunned down Jan. 23, 2016 following an argument in the lobby of the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place hotel at 2233 S. King Dr., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The shooting was captured on hotel surveillance cameras and led to first-degree murder charges against 24-year-old Armonte Hooper and 25-year-old James Briscoe, according to the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.

The wrongful death suit, filed Thursday in Cook County Circuit Court by Taylor’s mother, Yaffa Williamson, seeks more than $200,000 in damages against the hotel chain.

On the night he was killed, Taylor and several friends were partying in a suite at the Hyatt, prosecutors said. About 2:20 a.m., Taylor and friends were leaving when another man approached him in the lobby and accused him of hitting on his girlfriend.

The argument turned physical, with several men fighting in the lobby, including Hooper and Briscoe, prosecutors said. As hotel security stepped in to break it up, the suspects walked outside.

They returned about a minute later, and Hooper pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at one of Taylor’s friends, prosecutors said. When someone in the crowd yelled, “Gun,” Taylor and his friends tried to run.

Hooper fired shots during the melee, and witnesses reported hearing Briscoe shout at Hooper to, “finish him,” according to prosecutors. Hooper shot Taylor, who fell to the ground and was shot five more times.

Both Hooper and Briscoe are being held without bond at the Cook County Jail, according to sheriff’s office records.

The suit accuses Hyatt of playing a role in Taylor’s death by failing to provide proper security at the hotel and failing to properly screen people on its property.

Further, the suit says, despite the location of the hotel in “an area of Chicago prone to criminal activity, including … gun violence and shootings,” the hotel chain advertised itself as “safe,” but failed to protect people invited onto its property.

Both Hooper and Briscoe are expected to next appear in court Aug. 29.

Hyatt did not respond to a request for comment Thursday evening.