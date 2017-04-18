Lawsuit seeks more than $800K for 2 struck by truck in 2015

A lawsuit seeks more than $800,000 for a child and her mother for injuries they suffered when they were struck by a truck in 2015 on the South Side.

The girl, who was 2 years old at the time, and her mother were struck by the truck just before 3 p.m. Aug. 18, 2015 as they crossed the street in the 6900 block of South Prairie in the Park Manor neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

The 16-count lawsuit against the truck driver, Lakeshore Recycling Systems, LLC, and LRS Holdings, LLC, was refiled on Tuesday by Regina Holloway and Richard Williams on behalf of his daughter in Cook County Circuit Court, according to court documents.

The driver of the truck was driving too fast for conditions and failed to yield to a pedestrian in the roadway, according to the suit. Additionally, Lakeshore Recycling Systems and LRS Holdings failed to properly train and supervise the driver.

After they were struck, the girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, police said. Her mother, Regina Holloway was taken to Stroger Hospital.

Both were severely injured when they were struck, requiring the family to spend substantial sums of money for treatment, according to the suit.

Lakeshore Recycling Systems did not reply to a request for comment Tuesday night.