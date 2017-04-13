Lawyer for Dao: ‘Will there be a lawsuit? Yeah, probably’

Social-media video of a man being dragged off a United Airlines flight Sunday evening is being viewed worldwide. The man has been identified by a Kentucky newspaper as David Dao, a doctor. | Twitter photo screen grab

The attorney for the United passenger who was dragged off a plane at O’Hare International Airport said he has been deluged with “hundreds” of tales of woe from air travelers.

“I have concluded the following: That for a long time, airlines, United in particular, have bullied us,” attorney Thomas Demetrio said at a news conference Thursday morning.

Dr. David Dao suffered a broken nose and will need reconstructive surgery, Demetrio said, adding that Dao was released from the hospital late Wednesday night.

“He lost two front teeth,” Demetrio said.

Since it was reported that his firm, Corboy & Demetrio, has been retained, he said he has been deluged with “hundreds — literally, hundreds — of tales of woe, of mistreatment.”

Demetrio said passengers want simply to be treated with: “Fairness, respect, dignity. Not a big deal. This seems so simple. Forget the law for a minute.”

“… Just treat us with respect. Make us feel like you really care.”

Demetrio added:

“Will there be a lawsuit? Yeah, probably.”

Dao’s daughter, Crystal Pepper, also spoke at the news conference, telling reporters: “It has been a very difficult time for our entire family, especially my dad.”

Being dragged out of the plane was more “horrifying” for Dr. Dao than leaving Vietnam on a boat back in 1975, Demetrio said.

Demetrio said United’s actions violated the law.

“If you’re going to eject a passenger, under no circumstances can it be done with unreasonable force or violence,” Demetrio said. “That’s the law.”

If it is used, “the common carrier is responsible.”

Common carriers “have the highest duty of care,” he said, but he later added that “the city of Chicago is also responsible. That will be sorted out.”