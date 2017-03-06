Leader of Greek Orthodox Church in Chicago dead at 89

Metropolitan Iakovos of Chicago, leader of the Metropolis of Chicago of the Greek Orthodox Church, has died. | Provided photo

The leader of the Greek Orthodox Church in Chicago died suddenly Friday evening of an unexpected illness.

Metropolitan Iakovos of Chicago, 89, died following surgery at Weiss Memorial Hospital, according to spokesman John Ackerman. Metropolitan Iakovos had served in Chicago for 38 years. The Metropolis of Chicago consists of 34 parishes in Illinois and another 25 in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri and northern Indiana.

He had been elected and enthroned as Bishop of Chicago in 1979. He remained active in his ministry until his death.

“Under his 38-year tenure, the ministries of the Greek Orthodox Church increased greatly through several initiatives, especially in philanthropy and the area of social justice,” the church said in the statement.

Born Michael Garmatis in Athens, Greece, in 1928, he later moved as a younger clergyman to Boston where he earned his doctorate from Boston University and taught at the Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology.

Funeral arrangements are pending.