Let them eat cake: 54 cent Portillos cake

Portillo's is offering 54 cent slices of chocolate cake at all its locations on April 6.

Calling all chocolate cake lovers: Check your pockets for loose change because you might want a piece of this.

Portillo’s is celebrating its 54th anniversary and wants its customers to join in its festivities. The Chicago-style food chain is offering customers a piece of its signature chocolate cake for only 54 cents on April 6 at all 47 Portillo’s locations.

The discount is one per customer and only while supplies last.

Social media users’ mouths began to water when they heard the news and could barely contain their excitement.

WHOS TRYNA HIT PORTILLOS WITH ME APRIL 6TH FOR DOME 54 CENT CHOCOLATE CAKE SLICES?!?!?!? — Josh 🇭🇹 (@TheRealJoshMon) March 31, 2017

RT to save a life: portillos chocolate cake is 54 cents next Thursday — Emma Knox (@EmmaKnoxy) March 30, 2017