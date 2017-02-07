Libby Adler Mages, theatrical producer, dies at 93

Libby Adler Mages, a Chicago-based theatrical producer whose shows landed a Tony Award and a Pulitzer Prize, died Sunday, her family confirmed. She was 93.

Mages “always loved the theater,” loved to entertain, and worked until the day she died, daughter Mari Stuart said.

“She just loved all the creative people,” Stuart said. “She loved the creative process. She loved seeing the shows and the people that were involved.”

The highlights of Mages’ long career included the Tony win for “Thoroughly Modern Millie” and the Pulitzer Prize for “Three Tall Women,” as well as the first show she produced, “Do Black Patent Leather Shoes Really Reflect Up?”

Mick Leavitt, a Tony Award winning producer who worked with Mages, said Mages “loved making people laugh and making them cry.”

“She was supportive when I and so many others started out in the business,” Leavitt said in a statement. “She was a great lady, and she will be missed.”

Stuart said she and her sister, Wendy Mages, inherited their mother’s love of theater after growing up “going to every show.” Stuart spent the last 20 years as her mother’s producing partner, she said.

Her mother was “always interested in helping other people follow their dreams, as she had followed hers,” Stuart added.

Mages also produced shows in New York, Philadelphia and Detroit, according to her Playbill credits. They note she was a founding member of Stratford Investors, a group that supported Broadway and Chicago theater.

“She was just an amazing person who touched so many people’s lives,” Stuart said.

A funeral service is set for noon Monday at Anshe Emet Synagogue, 3751 N. Broadway, in Chicago.