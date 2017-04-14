Libertyville man wins $75K lottery prize

A north suburban Libertyville man won $75,000 with an Illinois Lottery Ultimate Crossword ticket.

Tom Vernon presented his winning ticket this week at the Illinois Lottery Prize Center in Des Plaines, according to a statement from the Illinois Lottery. He bought the ticket at the Mobil gas station at 1060 E. Park Ave. in Libertyville.

“I plan to invest this money wisely,” he said.

The gas station received $750, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket, the Illinois Lottery said.