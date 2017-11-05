A west suburban Elmhurst home was struck by lightning and caught fire Wednesday night, authorities said.
About 7:50 p.m., lightning struck the house in the 300 block of North Walnut, according to the Elmhurst Fire Department. Homeowners felt the house shake and said it sounded like a bomb went off.
The homeowners smelled smoke and called 911, the fire department said.
Firefighters saw light smoke coming from the attic vents, and extinguished the attic fire with about 5 gallons of water, according to the fire department. The house was only damaged where the lightning struck.