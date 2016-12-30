Liquor store in Waukegan robbed at gunpoint

A liquor store was robbed at gunpoint Friday morning in north suburban Waukegan.

Officers were called about 1:30 a.m. to the 1000 block of 10th Street, where two employees of the liquor store said they were robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot after closing for the night, according to a statement from Waukegan police.

Both suspects were described as 5-foot-7 black men of medium build in their 20s, according to police.

The first suspect, who was armed with a handgun, was wearing black clothing with a blue bandana partially covering his face, police said. He had a tattoo under his right eye and dreadlocks. The second suspect was wearing black clothing with a red design on his jeans and a red bandana hanging from his pocket.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Waukegan police at (847) 360-9001.