Lisa Madigan, 19 other state AGs, seek independent Russia probe

In the wake of the firing of FBI director James Comey by President Donald Trump, Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan and 19 other state attorneys general are calling for an independent investigation of possible Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The letter was sent Thursday to Trump’s deputy U.S. Attorney General, Rod Rosenstein.

Here’s the full text of Madigan’s news release about the letter: