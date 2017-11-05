In the wake of the firing of FBI director James Comey by President Donald Trump, Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan and 19 other state attorneys general are calling for an independent investigation of possible Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
The letter was sent Thursday to Trump’s deputy U.S. Attorney General, Rod Rosenstein.
Here’s the full text of Madigan’s news release about the letter:
Attorney General Lisa Madigan today sent a letter with 19 other attorneys general to Deputy U.S. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein calling for the immediate appointment of an independent special counsel to investigate possible Russian interference into the 2016 presidential election.
In their letter, Madigan and the attorneys general call the firing of former FBI Director James Comey during his ongoing investigation into possible interference “a violation of the public trust.
“As prosecutors committed to the rule of law, we urge you to consider the damage to our democratic system of any attempts by the administration to derail and delegitimize the investigation,” the letter states.
The attorneys general also argue that the residents in their states “deserve a thorough investigation that makes clear the extent of Russian meddling, any collusion by Trump campaign officials, and any cover-up.”
The letter states that only the appointment of an independent special counsel with full powers and resources can begin to restore public confidence.
Joining Madigan in sending today’s letter were the following attorneys general: California, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, Vermont and Washington.