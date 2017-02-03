Lisle cops search for second SUV in hit-and-run that injured man

Authorities are searching for an SUV that struck a man after he had already been hit by another vehicle on Wednesday evening in west suburban Lisle.

Police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at 6:08 p.m. in the 1000 block of Maple Avenue, according to a statement from Lisle police.

When officers arrived they found a 62-year-old man who was unresponsive, police said. He was taken to the Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove with serious injuries.

During an investigation that closed eastbound Maple Avenue for three hours, officers determined that after the man was struck by an initial vehicle, he was then struck by a blue Chevrolet Equinox. The driver of the second vehicle did not stop or report the accident.

Anyone with information about the accident should contact the Lisle Police Department at (630) 271-4200.