Lisle man charged with apparent road-rage stabbing

A Lisle man was charged Wednesday with repeatedly stabbing another man in an apparent road-rage incident that stretched across multiple western suburbs.

Officers responded at 9:16 p.m. Tuesday to the parking lot of the Maple Square Shopping Center, 5823 Main St., for the report of a man stabbed multiple times, according to Lisle police.

The man told investigators he was driving east with his fiancee on Ogden Avenue in Naperville when he and another driver started tailgating and “engaging in a traffic altercation” with each other, police said. The confrontation continued along Odgen Avenue into Lisle, where both vehicles exited the eastbound Ogden ramp toward Route 53. After their vehicles came to a stop at a traffic signal at Route 53, both men got out and started fighting.

Lloyd M. Rose, 29, allegedly made punching motions into the left side of the other man’s chest and abdomen while holding a knife with a 2.5-inch blade, police said. After the fight, both men got back into their cars and drove off.

As the stabbed man drove south on Route 53, he began experiencing severe pain in his torso and had difficulty breathing police said. He later pulled into the Maple Square Shopping Center parking lot, where he realized he’d been stabbed multiple times.

He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he went directly into surgery, police said. According to hospital staff, the man had been stabbed about 10 times and suffered a life-threatening punctured lung. He is still being treated at the hospital, but is expected to make a full recovery.

Rose voluntarily turned himself over to authorities, police said.

Rose was charged with three felony counts of aggravated battery, police said. He is expected in court Thursday.