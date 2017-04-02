HOUSTON — Tom Brady’s college roommate sent him a picture from 13 years ago, the last time the Patriots quarterback played in the Super Bowl in Houston. It was of Brady’s friend and his wife at the game.

“He looked young,” the 39-year-old Brady said.

Moments like that help the Patriots quarterback appreciate the sheer length of what is the greatest current dynasty in American sports. He and coach Bill Belichick will participate in their seventh Super Bowl on Sunday. Were Brady to win his fifth, he’d pass Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw for the most Super Bowl victories ever.

It would be another emphatic argument for Brady as the most accomplished passer of all time.

“He’s in the mix — 1A, 1B, 1C — and I’ve got a ton of respect for him,” Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan said. “He has had such an incredible career and longevity.”

Ryan has had the better season, though. His 132.6 postseason passer rating and 117.1 regular-season mark are both tops among quarterbacks, and the Falcons led the NFL with 33.8 points per game during the season.

If last year’s game was an ode to bruising, violent defense — the Broncos’ intimidating pass rush helped mask a hobbled Peyton Manning’s ineptitude — this game will be all about points.

It will be a message to the Bears and teams like them: if you can’t score, you can’t win.

You can’t score without an answer at quarterback. And those don’t come cheaply.

The Falcons selected Ryan third overall — the same spot where the Bears will draft in April —nine years ago.

“As I’ve gotten further along in my career — a few more gray hairs or whatever — I think that you learn what works best for you at handling big situations,” Ryan said. “And for me, I feel like my preparation during the week, the way that I prepare, the process that I have allows me to be comfortable in big situations and to just do the things that you’ve prepared yourself to do.

“And I feel like that’s going to help us out on Sunday.”

Selected with the 199th pick of the 2000 draft, Brady’s origin story is almost impossible to replicate. Conference finalists Ben Roethlisberger and Aaron Rodgers are also former Super Bowl champions, and they were drafted 11th and 24th, respectively.

A decade ago, the Bears rode an average quarterback, Rex Grossman (drafted 22nd), and a dominant defense to a Super Bowl berth.

That seems quaint — at least this season.

“You can’t take these things for granted,” Brady said. “We’ve been very blessed, as part of this organization, for the guys that have been on these teams to make it this far, but it’s a very steep mountain to climb.

“When you get to this point, walking off the practice field [this week], there are two quarterbacks probably in the world that are practicing, preparing for this game. Myself and Matt should feel very privileged to be able to do that.”

Only one could turn the trophy ceremony into prime-time gold.

Forced by Roger Goodell to sit out the first four games for “Deflategate” sins, Brady would create the perfect photo-op for Patriots fans who still haven’t forgiven the commissioner.

That’s one offense that Brady refused to talk about this week.

“I’m focused on this game and the importance to our team,” Brady said. “We’ve worked really hard to get to this point and the attention should be on this game.

“And it’s been a fun week to prepare for a great opponent. It’s going to be a great game.”