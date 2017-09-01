Little Company of Mary Hospital explores merger, affiliation

2-14-02 Little Company Of Mary Hospital. 2800 West 95 Th Street. Evergreen Park, Illinois. Exterior view of Little Company Of Mary Hospital, from the Califorina Street side. Photo by Scott Stewart/Sun-Times...SS Neg No. 02-02-228 (Ditigal Image)

Several local healthcare entities have responded to a late December request for proposals for a merger or affiliation put out by Little Company of Mary Hospital, officials said Monday.

The independent, south suburban hospital — where the very first human organ transplant was performed in 1950 — is weighing offers that have come in within the last two weeks, all of them from nonprofit entities.

The small, 87-year-old Catholic hospital is located at 2800 95th St. in Evergreen Park, and is dwarfed by its larger neighbor to the west, Advocate Christ Medical Center at 4440 95th St. in Oak Lawn.

In evaluating its financial position, focus and resources against health care’s shifting landscape for a three-year strategic plan, its board of trustees determined it was time to explore a possible buyer or affiliation with a larger entity.

“We are seeking a strategic partner,” said Kelly Cusack, director of public relations and marketing for the hospital.

“We create a new strategic plan every three years, and it was late last year that the board of directors made a decision to undertake a formal process to evaluate opportunities for potential strategic partnerships,” she said.

“We want to make sure that the hospital is in the best position to meet the challenges of the evolving healthcare environment, and we want to continue to provide high quality healthcare to the communities we serve.”

The board is open to all manner of partnerships, not limited to acquisition, has set no timeline for accepting and evaluating proposals, and could in the end decide to remain one of the area’s few independent hospitals, said Cusack.

“The timeline is no timeline, as long as it takes. And the board may in the end decide the best pass is a continuation of its mission to remain an independent institution,” she said. “So the decision to pursue a partnership is not a foregone conclusion.”

Founded by the Sisters of the Little Company of Mary on Jan. 19, 1930, the hospital is where three physicians performed the world’s first successful human organ transplant, of a kidney, on June 17, 1950. It’s also where world-renowned gospel singer Mahalia Jackson succumbed to a heart attack in 1972.