Little Village man killed in I-290 crash near Elmhurst

A Little Village man died early Friday after he was injured in a crash on the Eisenhower Expressway near west suburban Elmhurst.

Esteban Sanchez, 46, was pronounced dead at 1 a.m. Friday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy Saturday found that Sanchez died from multiple injuries he suffered in a motor vehicle collision on Interstate 290 at York Street in Elmhurst, the medical examiner’s office said. He lived in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Illinois State Police did not immediately provide further details about the crash.