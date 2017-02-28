Livery driver shot, minivan stolen in Washington Park

A 49-year-old man working as a livery driver was shot during a carjacking early Tuesday in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

He was picking up a passenger about 1:10 a.m. in the 6200 block of South Indiana when the passenger pulled out a handgun and announced a robbery, according to Chicago Police.

The livery driver grabbed the weapon and was shot in the finger, police said. The suspect then sped away in the vehicle.

The man was taken in good condition to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

A police source said the vehicle stolen was a gray Honda Odyssey.

No one was in custody early Tuesday as Area Central detectives investigated.