Longtime Mondelez CEO, Irene Rosenfeld, to retire in November

Oreo cookie maker Mondelez is thinking about replacing longtime chairman and CEO Irene Rosenfeld (pictured on Oct. 26, 2011 in Chicago), according to a report in the Wall Street Journal. The report says Mondelez's board has discussed possible replacements for Rosenfeld, who is also chair of the company, and hired a recruiting firm to evaluate replacements. | Sun-Times file photo

Irene Rosenfeld, longtime CEO of Mondelez International and one of the most powerful female executives in the country, plans to retire in November, the company announced Tuesday. The $26-billion maker of Oreo cookies, Trident gum and hundreds of other snack food staples said that Dirk Van de Put, current president and CEO of McCain Foods, will succeed her.

“I am very proud of what our 90,000 colleagues at Mondelēz International have accomplished,” Rosenfeld said in a statement. “Throughout my tenure as CEO, the world and our industry have undergone a period of unprecedented change. During that time, we anticipated emerging challenges, adapted accordingly and created significant value for our shareholders. The outlook is bright for this great company – one of the few that has consistently delivered on both the top and bottom lines, while making critical investments for future growth.”

Rosenfeld, who oversaw the break-up of Kraft Foods into two separate companies creating a stand-alone snack food giant in Mondelez, will remain Chairman of the company through March, 2018.

