Several Loop street closures went into effect early Thursday afternoon due to falling debris after a building window broke on Wacker Drive.

Franklin is closed between Washington and Lake, Randolph is closed between Wells and Wacker, and westbound Wacker is closed between Clark and LaSalle, according to Fire Media Affairs.

Around 11:20 a.m. a window on the upper floor of a building located at 111 W. Wacker broke, Fire Media said. The street and sidewalk are partially closed, and a window company is at the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

CTA No. 151 Sheridan and No. 156 LaSalle buses were temporarily rerouted in the area.